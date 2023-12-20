Microsoft is trying to fix a Windows 11 Wi-Fi bug – here’s how you can help

If your Windows 11 PC has been experiencing Wi-Fi issues due to a recent update, you’re not alone. On Tuesday, Microsoft acknowledged in an online document that its KB5032288 update affected the ability of some Wi-Fi adapters to connect to some networks. Additionally, Bleeping Computer notes that a number of Windows 11 users also reported Wi-Fi issues after installing cumulative update KB5033375 on December 12.

“Microsoft has received reports of an issue in which some Wi-Fi adapters might not connect to some networks after installing KB5032288,” the company said. “As reported, you are more likely to be affected by this issue if you are attempting to connect to an enterprise, education, or public Wi-Fi network using 802.1x authentication. This issue is not likely to occur on home networks.”

If you only use a Windows 11 PC to connect to your own home network, you probably won’t be affected by the bug. On the other hand, if you’re a student on a school network or an employee working from an office, you might run into issues.

Hopefully, Microsoft will release a fix for Windows 11 in the coming days. In the meantime, there are two important steps that you should take if you’re having Wi-Fi problems.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

First, if you want to help Microsoft fix this Windows 11 bug promptly, the company has provided a set of instructions for how to report the issue:

Launch Feedback Hub by opening the Start menu and typing “Feedback hub”, or pressing the Windows key + F Fill in the “Summarize your feedback” and “Explain in more detail” boxes, then click Next. Under the “Choose a category” section, ensure the “Problem” button, “Network and Internet” category, and “Connecting to a Wi-Fi network” subcategory are all selected. Click Next. Under the “Find similar feedback” section, select the “Make new bug” radio button and click Next. Under the “Add more details” section, supply any relevant detail (Note this is not critical to addressing your issue). Expand the “Recreate my problem” box and press “Start recording”. Reproduce the issue on your device. Press “Stop recording” once finished. Click the “Submit” button.

Once you do report the issue, you might consider rolling back to a previous build of the operating system if it’s impacting your ability to do your job or your schoolwork. Bleeping Computer shared the following instructions for downgrading Windows 11:

Open the Windows start menu, search for “Windows Update,” then go to Update history > Uninstall updates. On the list of installed updates, select KB5033375 (or KB50532288), and then click the Uninstall button next to it. After the update is uninstalled, restart the computer.

We’ll report back if and when Microsoft resolves the issue.