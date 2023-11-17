Microsoft is bringing Copilot to Windows 10

Microsoft is extending an olive branch to its aging Windows 10 operating system. Originally only released on Windows 11, the company now says it will bring its AI assistant Copilot to Windows 10 systems. This will allow users on Windows 10 to test out the features of the new system that replaced Cortana without having to upgrade to Windows 11 immediately.

The feature will first be available to Windows 10 insiders through the Windows 10 22H2 update, and you’ll need to enroll in the Windows Insider Program for Business Release Preview Channel. However, it will eventually be rolled out to Home and unmanaged Pro editions of Windows 10 22H2 over the next several months. Windows Copilot in Windows 11. Image source: Microsoft

To experience Copilot on Windows 10 as early as possible, log into your Windows 10 machine and then navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. From here, select the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” option, and it will begin checking for updates and installing them.

Unfortunately, the release of Copilot on Windows 10 isn’t going to slow down the operating system’s demise. A support page published this week says the current Windows 10 end-of-support date is still unchanged. That means you’ll still have until October 14, 2025 to use Windows 10 and receive updates from Microsoft for it. After that, the operating system will be considered defunct.

Once you’ve installed the Windows 10 22H2 update, you’ll be able to access Copilot in Windows 10 from the sidebar, just like you do on Windows 11. You’ll be able to experiment with the various settings, and ask the GPT-driven assistant to do things for you whenever you want.

Copilot has proven to be somewhat promising over the past couple of months it has been available. However, OpenAI recently made it possible to create your own version of ChatGPT, which has opened up new areas of customization that Copilot just doesn’t compete with yet.