OpenAI will now let you create your own version of ChatGPT

Have you always wanted your own personal assistant that was designed by you instead of Apple, Google, or Amazon? OpenAI wants to give you just that.

Today, the company hosted its DevDay special event to announce a number of new features and technologies coming to its artificial intelligence products. In addition to announcing a new version of ChatGPT 4, the company has also announced GPTs, a new feature that allows users to create their own version of ChatGPT.

In a press release, the company says that GPTs “are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home—and then share that creation with others.

Anyone can easily build their own GPT—no coding is required. You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use, or for everyone. Creating one is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge, and picking what it can do, like searching the web, making images or analyzing data.

OpenAI says that it is launching custom GPTs due to overwhelming demand for such capability from the community. In a statement, the company said that “since launching ChatGPT people have been asking for ways to customize ChatGPT to fit specific ways that they use it. We launched Custom Instructions in July that let you set some preferences, but requests for more control kept coming. Many power users maintain a list of carefully crafted prompts and instruction sets, manually copying them into ChatGPT. GPTs now do all of that for you.”

Some of the examples that the company has introduced to show what is possible are a version of ChatGPT that acts as a writing coach, one that can explain the rules of any board game, and one that can provide basic tech support. Those examples are available now for those with access to play around with before they start creating some of their own.

Not only will you be able to build your own version of ChatGPT, but you’ll be able to do it without any coding experience necessary. The company also announced that it will be launching a GPT Store where those who design popular GPTs will actually be able to earn money from them. OpenAI says it will be sharing revenue with GPT developers rather than allowing them to charge upfront for their custom GPTs.

Starting today, you can create GPTs and share them publicly. Later this month, we’re launching the GPT Store, featuring creations by verified builders. Once in the store, GPTs become searchable and may climb the leaderboards. We will also spotlight the most useful and delightful GPTs we come across in categories like productivity, education, and “just for fun”. In the coming months, you’ll also be able to earn money based on how many people are using your GPT.

OpenAI says that, at launch, the ability to create custom GPTs will only be available to paying customers on the ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise plans. Enterprise clients will be able to create custom versions of ChatGPT that can deployed internally to their employees.

This opens up some incredibly interesting possibilities. This strategy will put the developer tools in the hands of more people to create the kind of AI assistant they’ve wanted but couldn’t necessarily build themselves — either due to a lack of coding experience or due to companies not providing the necessary capabilities to do so. OpenAI has a chance to cut straight through that here.