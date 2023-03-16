Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 beta Val Kilmer Top Gun Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc Star Wars Leaks
Home Tech Apps & Software

Microsoft 365 Copilot is an all-new AI assistant for your Office apps

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 16th, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Microsoft Copilot brings AI to 365 apps.
Image: Microsoft

During the “reinventing productivity with AI” event on Thursday, Microsoft announced a new AI-powered Copilot for its Microsoft 365 apps. Microsoft 365 Copilot will be integrated directly into all of the company’s productivity apps, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more. Copilot will look and behave the same way across every app.

Microsoft 365 Copilot system, explained

“Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth,” explained Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO, in a blog post. “With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language.”

Copilot provides something different for every Microsoft 365 app. In Word, Copilot can provide a first draft of whatever you’re working on so you can get straight to editing and iterating rather than starting from scratch. In PowerPoint, you can offer up a simple prompt and Copilot will quickly put together a presentation that includes relevant content from previous projects.

Copilot can also help you clear your inbox in Outlook, summarize discussion points in Teams, and create professional-looking data visualizations in Excel instantaneously.

Microsoft is also launching a new feature called Business Chat, powered by the large language model, Microsoft’s app, and your company’s data to provide answers to questions your coworkers and even your boss might not be able to provide. As per one example Microsoft shared, you could ask Business Chat to update your team on the new product strategy, and it will pull from meetings, emails, and chats to generate a timely and relevant status update.

Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available in all of the company’s productivity apps “in the months ahead.” Microsoft will also share details about pricing and licensing soon.

Don’t Miss: Microsoft’s Bing GPT-4 chatbot is now available without a waitlist

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News