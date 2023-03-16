How to watch Microsoft’s ‘Reinventing Productivity’ AI event live

Today, Microsoft will hold another event focused on AI. Called “The Future of Work: Reinventing Productivity With AI,” the Redmond company will introduce Artificial Intelligence to its Dynamics 365 suite.

That said, OpenAI’s ChatGPT will likely be integrated into Dynamics 365. In addition, Microsoft could show off more AI features coming to Office as well. The keynote is set to start Thursday, March 16, at 11 am ET, 8 am PT. And it will be a live stream from the company’s LinkedIn account here.

The event will be hosted by Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, and Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Modern Work & Business Applications. The announcement of the event was made last week as the company said it would reinvent productivity with AI.

Join us for a special event with Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro to learn how Microsoft is reinventing productivity with AI. The livestream starts at 8 am PT on March 16. Learn how AI will usher in a new way of working for every person and organization.

The event will be made a month after a report came out that predicted that Microsoft was preparing to reveal the next generation of its productivity apps, which will be boosted by OpenAI’s technology. According to the report, Microsoft is specifically looking to demo an AI integration with Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

It also comes exactly a month after the company hosted its February event, where it unveiled the new version of Bing and Edge, both of which are now powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology. The company has also recently brought the new version of Bing right into the Windows 11 taskbar.