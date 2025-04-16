Meta won’t let you use Apple Intelligence in Instagram or Facebook

Apple Intelligence has been available since last October. While some of its first features took a bit longer to arrive than expected, and others have been delayed indefinitely, Apple’s AI still isn’t available in every app on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

For example, you can use Writing Tools on almost every app. If you’re in Mail, you can summarize, create, or proofread a message. On iMessage, you can create Genmojis, and inside the Notes app, you can take advantage of Image Playground capabilities. However, besides Apple apps, some developers actively chose not to integrate their software with Apple Intelligence.

As noted by the Brazilian blog Sorcererhat Tech, Apple’s Apple Intelligence features are not available on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads, or Messenger. Meta owns some of the most popular apps available on iOS devices, and users have been missing this functionality since Apple Intelligence launched.

While all these apps feature Meta AI functionality, it’s Meta’s choice not to offer Apple Intelligence. After all, even Elon Musk’s X lets users take advantage of Writing Tools when creating a post. Like Meta, X has its own AI called Grok, but the company seems comfortable with Apple’s AI capabilities.

What makes this situation feel more like a feud between Meta and Apple is the fact that one of the latest Instagram updates removed the ability to use iOS stickers in Stories. As a result, you can’t use Genmojis on Instagram anymore.

The most likely explanation is that this is Meta’s (late?) response to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency, which made it harder for Meta and other developers to collect user data. When users first download an app, the software is required to let them choose whether they want a “personalized experience” or prefer not to be tracked.

While choosing “Ask App Not To Track” may not be enough to stop Meta’s apps from creating a precise profile of your online activity, Apple has made it slightly harder.