macOS Ventura 13.1 will make it easier to find a lost AirTag

Last week, Apple seeded the latest macOS Ventura 13.1 beta build. While the main focus of this update is on the Freeform app and improvements to Stage Manager, there’s a tweak in the Find My app that has been there for at least a year. Now, it’s easier to find an AirTag using your Mac.

As spotted by 9to5Mac‘s Chance Miller, macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 4 lets you ping nearby accessories in the “Items” tab. Previously, you could only use your Mac to get directions to a lost AirTag or another third-party item tracker. With this update, one more Apple device can help you find a missed item.

Once macOS Ventura 13.1 is available to all users in the next few weeks, you need to open the Find My app, choose the Items tab, select an AirTag (or another item tracker), click on the “i,” and press the new “Play Sound” option. If you’re still running macOS Ventura 13, you’ll only find the “Directions” option.

As noted by Miller, besides AirTag item trackers, users can take advantage of this new option with a few other third-party accessories, such as the Chipolo Card Spot.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to release iOS 16.2 – and the other operating system updates – in mid-December.

While the new Macs won’t debut until next year, the company still has some software coming. The iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, which began beta testing this past week, should be released around mid-December.

Although Gurman only highlights iPadOS 16.2 and iOS 16.2, it’s safe to assume that macOS Ventura 13.1 will also launch alongside, as the three operating systems share some of the same new features, such as the Freeform app.

With the Find My app updated to help users find AirTags easier, Apple needs to update its web app to start showing people’s trackers on the iCloud web.