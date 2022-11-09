iOS 16.2 beta 2: Here are the new features and changes

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2. While the first beta already introduced several new features, such as the long-awaited Freeform app, Apple still has a few more tweaks and changes it’s been working on for the past couple of weeks. Here are them.

The most notable feature of iOS 16.2 beta 2 was discovered by 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito. According to him, Apple will introduce a Custom Accessibility Mode to provide a “streamlined” experience for iPhone and iPad users. This new mode replaces the main iOS interface with a more streamlined one, making it more user-friendly for those users who may find it too difficult.

For example, users will be able to set things like UI and larger text, apps available on the Home Screen, allowed contacts, and access to hardware buttons for when Custom Accessibility Mode is enabled. A password can be set to prevent others from changing these settings. A triple-click on the side button (or Home button) quickly enables and disables Custom Accessibility Mode.

Custom Accessibility Mode in iOS 16.2 beta 2 – examples of UI changes. Image source: Apple Inc. via 9to5Mac

In addition, iOS 16.2 beta 2 enables 5G in India with Jlo and Airtel carriers. Apple previously announced this last week, and it’s now available for developers running the latest beta.

You’ll also find with iOS 16.2 beta 2 the following changes:

New animations on the Music app when tapping the play/pause/next/previous buttons;

on the Music app when tapping the play/pause/next/previous buttons; New Medications widget for iPhone’s Lock Screen with different size options;

for iPhone’s Lock Screen with different size options; “More Frequent Updates” toggle for Live Activities on Settings.

Last but not least, Apple fixed an annoying bug that prevents users from swiping back from the camera on the iPhone’s lock screen.

These beta features follow the ones that arrived a couple of weeks ago, such as support for external display on iPadOS, a new toggle for when users cancel the Emergency SOS code, and the new architecture for the Home app.

BGR will update the story once we learn more about this upcoming software update.