macOS 15.4 beta 3 brings all-new Mail app, emojis, more AI languages

Apple follows macOS 15.4 beta testing with its third build for developers. This version brings Apple Intelligence improvements and is a bit more feature-packed than the previous macOS 15.3 update. Here’s everything we know so far about macOS Sequoia’s latest update.

There are two main Apple Intelligence features landing on macOS 15.4 that are currently in beta testing:

All-new Mail experience: Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment. New Apple Intelligence languages: Apple is adding Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India to Apple Intelligence.

In addition to these changes, Apple just added seven new emojis to the macOS 15.4 beta. The Unicode Consortium introduced these figures last May in beta. So far, the new emojis expected for iOS 18 include a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and splatter.

Still, if you don’t care that much about emojis anymore, Apple now lets you create your own with Genmoji. With macOS 15.4 beta 3, Apple tweaked the Genmoji button on the keyboard so it’s more easily discoverable, even though they’re only considered emojis on Apple’s platforms.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Alongside macOS 15.4 beta 3, Apple has also seeded the second test versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, tvOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, and watchOS 11.4. BGR will let you know if we discover anything new on these upcoming software updates.