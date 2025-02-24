Apple Intelligence is about to become even more useful with iOS 18.4

Apple just started beta testing iOS 18.4. While we were all hoping that this update would clear the path for a really useful version of Siri, this doesn’t seem to be the case. Still, for the first time in forever, Apple Intelligence is actually starting to look promising.

With the first beta of iOS 18.4, Apple finally added new languages to Apple Intelligence, including Brazilian Portuguese, which is my native language. While my iPhone and AI are set to English, I was surprised that summarized notifications work in both languages.

While ChatGPT, Gemini, and most of the other AIs work in different languages simultaneously, we know that it’s not that simple for Apple. For example, Apple Intelligence is still limited to a single language when speaking to Siri, but seeing summarized notifications for other languages is actually pretty useful.

Now, I can read a summary of everything happening in my group chat and mail without losing any information from my English apps. Of course, sometimes this feature isn’t as accurate as BGR previously reported about that matter, but it is pretty nice when it works.

Besides that, Apple is also updating Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4 with other features. In Image Playground, the long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside Animation and Illustration options, while iPadOS will get Mail Categorization. That said, it seems Apple is slowly catching up with its competitors.

Still, Apple Intelligence will actually become more useful once Apple upgrades Siri with the ability to understand context and look through your messages and apps to find precisely what you need.

Currently, the company has only revamped its design, but it will soon be even more capable. Apple says that Siri will be able to “draw on a user’s personal context to deliver intelligence that’s tailored to them. Siri will also gain onscreen awareness and will be able to take hundreds of new actions in and across Apple and third-party apps.”

iOS 18.4 is expected to be available to all users in early April. We’ll let you know as the company keeps tweaking its AI.