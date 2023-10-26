macOS 14.2 beta 1 available to developers, but it’s still missing key features

Apple just released macOS 14.1 with a few new features. Now, as the company seeds macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 1, we hope Cupertino is adding these delayed features:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Messages in iCloud improvements: Enabling Messages in iCloud will sync Messages settings such as Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices.

Stickers: React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu.

PDF intelligent form detection: Fillable documents and forms can now be automatically identified across the system, like in Files, Mail, or scanned documents.

PDF Enhanced Autofill: Populate information such as names and addresses on forms even faster, as powerful on-device language models identify fillable fields and enable AutoFill.

Multiple timers: Run several timers on Mac simultaneously, perfect for when you’re cooking and need to keep track of different steps and dishes.

Collaborate on playlists: Invite friends to join your playlist, and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs. In Now Playing, you can use emojis to react to the song choices on Apple Music.

Unlike previous macOS updates, Sonoma doesn’t have many new features, as it mainly focused on videoconferencing tools, revamping the Lock Screen and Home Screen with new screen savers and interactive widgets, plus other nice-to-have features.

With the macOS 14.2 beta cycle just starting, we’ll let you know what we discover in upcoming builds. Alongside macOS 14.2 beta, Apple is also seeding the first test version of iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, and tvOS 17.2.