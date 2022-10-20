macOS 13 Ventura Release Candidate 2 now available to developers

Two days after seeding macOS 13 Ventura RC version, Apple is now making available its second Release Candidate version. It’s not clear what’s changed, but Apple probably found a critical bug in that version. After four months of beta testing, it seems macOS 13 Ventura is almost ready to be released next week, on October 24. This next milestone for the macOS brings a deeper integration between the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Here’s what you need to know.

After the Universal Control feature was announced with macOS Monterey, macOS Ventura introduces another function that is tied with iPadOS 16, Stage Manager. This is a new framework that makes it easier to manage your Mac when you have multiple windows open at the same time. Specifically, it helps keep your Mac organized by moving windows you’re not using to the side and letting you focus on the app you are using.

Apple’s Mail app is also getting some updates with improved search functionality. More notably, the revamped Mail app now supports reminders and the ability to schedule emails to send at a specific time. You can also undo a sent email. The new Mail app also features support for rich links.

With macOS Ventura, there’s a new iteration of Safari. It makes it possible to share tab groups with friends. This is helpful for things like planning trips or research projects. The new Safari also includes Passkeys to help keep accounts safe. Apple notes that this might replace passwords because they can’t be leaked and nothing is kept on a web server. They are synced across devices using the iCloud Keychain.

With Continuity Camera, it allows users to use their iPhone as a makeshift webcam when video chatting on the Mac. There’s also a Desk View which allows for a split screen mode. This mode shows a front-facing view and also a view of your desk using the iPhone’s Ultra Wide camera.

Alongside macOS Ventura RC, Apple seeded this week iPadOS 16.1 RC, iOS 16.1 RC, watchOS 9.1 RC, and tvOS 16.1 RC.

BGR will bring the latest updates on these operating systems as we learn more about them during the day.