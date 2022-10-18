iPadOS 16.1 RC version now available after Apple announced new iPad Pro

After announcing the new iPad Pro, Apple is now releasing iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidate Version – with its availability to the public on October 24. The company tested this operating system for four months and skipped version 16.0. With that, the Cupertino company is almost ready to release the next milestone of the iPad operating system to all users.

Apple first delayed the iPadOS 16 launch due to beta testers complaining about Stage Manager being too buggy. To TechCrunch, Apple gave a different story:

This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.

Apart from the Stage Manager feature, which Apple says is an “entirely new multitasking experience” that automatically organizes apps and windows, making it “quick and easy” to switch between tasks, iPadOS 16.1 also brings a new Weather app, revamped Safari with shared tabs with friends, and more.

One of the most interesting features being made available with iPadOS 16.1 RC is the iCloud Shared Photo Library, which is a new way for families to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on.

Soon, Apple will also make available Free Form which is a blank canvas where users can use their creativity, and start projects with lots of people working on them at the same time.

Alongside iPadOS 16.1 RC, Apple is seeding iOS 16.1 RC, macOS 13 Ventura RC, and tvOS 16.1 RC.

