iWork suite and Apple Support apps updated after iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura releases

Early this week, Apple released the long-awaited iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura updates. With them available, the company also updated the iWork suite – composed of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps – to bring new collaboration features. In addition, the Apple Support app also got an update to improve user experience.

Numbers, Pages, and Keynote bring an “all-new” activity view that shows recent changes in collaborative documents/spreadsheets/presentations, including when people join, comment, and make edits. In addition, users can get notifications when others join or make changes to their shared spreadsheets/documents/presentations.

With the new iWork suite, it’s now possible to share a document, spreadsheet, or presentation in Messages to instantly start collaborating with your team and see updates in the Messages conversation. Right from a collaborative document, users can start a FaceTime call.

A new option lets you automatically remove an image’s background to isolate its subject with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16. iWork users can also work across multiple documents/spreadsheets/presentations more easily with Stage Manager on supported iPad models.

Each iWork suite app also has some individual new features. Pages, for example, bring:

The new Blank Layout template makes it easy to start documents that let you freely arrange text and graphics

Quickly insert objects and get to your favorite tools with the customizable toolbar

Find common actions like print, rename, and more in the new document menu

Style charts with additional controls for colors, lines, and number form

Numbers, on their way, bring:

Compare values and combine text with new functions, including BITAND, BITOR, BITXOR, BITLSHIFT, BITRSHIFT, ISOWEEKNUM, CONCAT, TEXTJOIN, and SWITCH

See autocomplete suggestions based on the contents of other cells in the same column

Style charts with additional controls for colors, lines, and number formats

Be even more productive on iPad with iPadOS 16

Quickly insert objects and get to your favorite tools with the customizable toolbar

Find common actions like print, rename, and more in the new document menu

The other iWork app, Keynote, offers:

Quickly insert objects and get to your favorite tools with the customizable toolbar

Find common actions like print, rename, and more in the new document menu

Remove or replace the background of the live video for a dramatic effect

Style charts with additional controls for colors, lines, and number formats

Additional options for printing and exporting PDFs

The Apple Support app was also updated to version 4.8 with the following improvements:

It’s easier than ever to access support tools and get help with all of your Apple products

Booking a reservation has a fresh look and feel, including enhanced sorting and filtering capabilities

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

These are the new features available with the iWork suite and Apple Support apps.

