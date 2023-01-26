Apple Support website gets its first major redesign in years

Apple has updated the Apple Support website with a new design this week. It offers larger images, new icons, and even shows the most common issues – including the most used Apple Service Programs.

The overhaul was spotted by 9to5Mac. By removing the old flat icons, the company bets on a new Support webpage with colorful icons, actual products in use, and specific sections for whatever the customer might need to search for.

Apple’s Support webpage highlights products, Apple Music, and most common searches such as “Forgot Apple ID or password,” “Apple Repair,” and “Billing and subscriptions.” Users can also search for more topics, learn more about iOS 16, get support, and understand more about the company’s programs, such as Trade In and AppleCare+.

Apple also talks about the importance of safe and reliable repairs:

At Apple, every product we make is built to last. We design durable, easy-to-use devices with innovative features that customers depend on, all while protecting their privacy and data. Customers should have access to safe, reliable and secure repairs with genuine Apple parts if they need them.”

In addition, the Apple Support webpage highlights how users should be aware of counterfeit parts and gift card scams.

Some counterfeit and third party power adapters and batteries may not be designed properly and could result in safety issues. To ensure you receive a genuine Apple battery during a battery replacement, we reocmmend visiting an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. If you need a replacement adapter to charge your Apple device, we recommend getting an Apple power adapter. Also non-genuine replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use genuine Apple parts.

You can visit the new Apple Support webpage here.