M3 MacBook Pro and iMac models are now available worldwide

After last week’s Scary Fast event, Apple is now selling the M3 iMac and the new MacBook Pro models worldwide. While the all-in-one computer can only be found with an entry-level processor, MacBook Pro users have a wide array of options to choose from, with three different chips for the 14-inch model and two processors for the 16-inch version.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

BGR was among the publications that took a closer look at the MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip – and the results were superb. Not only does the MacBook Pro remain the best laptop available, but the new M3 Max with a revamped GPU is what the most demanding users might need on their complex video editing tasks, coding, or working with 3D modeling.

Apple was also able to improve battery on some configurations, as the 14-inch M3 and the 16-inch M3 Pro models can hold up to 22 hours without a charge while also making the standard display brighter than the predecessor, with up to 600 nits – a 20% improvement.

Despite that, MacBook Pro users will still find everything they love about this computer: three Thunderbolt ports, a faster HDMI port, and an SD card slot in addition to a 3.5mm headphone jack. Users can also conveniently charge this computer with a MagSafe cable, making this machine drop-proof.

For the M3 iMac, Apple focused on updating the processor but with the same design as the 2021 model. Cupertino claims this machine is twice as fast as its predecessor. Overall, reviewers praised this machine, although some were waiting for new Magic accessories with USB-C ports. Currently, Apple is maintaining this iMac with Lightning Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad.

Consumers can walk into their nearest Apple Store to purchase the new M3 iMac or MacBook Pro. Over the next few weeks, Apple will roll out the availability of these machines to more countries.