M2 Pro and M2 Max benchmark results show a 30% faster GPU

Geekbench scores already showed how faster the M2 Pro processor is compared to the M1 Max chip in CPU performance. Now, new tests spotted by MacRumors highlight the graphic performance of the M2 Pro and M2 Max are about 30% faster than their predecessors.

These tests align with what Apple claimed during the announcement of the new chips early this week. But even with the improvements, the M1 Ultra chip still has a better GPU than the M2 Max. Here are the scores:

M1 Ultra: 94,583

M2 Max: 86,805

M1 Max: 64,708

M2 Pro: 52,691

M1 Pro: 39,758

The GPU in M2 Pro can be configured with up to 19 cores — three more than the GPU in M1 Pro — and includes a larger L2 cache. Graphics speeds are up to 30 percent faster than that of M1 Pro, resulting in huge increases in image processing performance and enabling console-quality gaming.

The M2 Pro chip is built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process technology. It consists of 40 billion transistors — nearly 20 percent more than M1 Pro and double the amount in M2. It features 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 — and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory.

The M2 Max GPU is even more powerful, with up to 38 cores, and is paired with a larger L2 cache. Graphics speeds climb up to 30 percent faster than M1 Max, along with 96GB of memory. The chip is built with 67 billion transistors — 10 billion more than M1 Max and more than 3x that of M2. Its 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth is twice that of M2 Pro, 4x that of M2.

The new high-end MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be available starting next week. BGR will make sure to bring everything new about these laptops as soon as they hit stores.