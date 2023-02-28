Leaker says iPhone 15 USB-C port will be restricted to MFi accessories

A few weeks ago, someone posted a rumor on the Chinese social media network Weibo about iPhone 15’s new USB-C port being exclusive to MFi accessories only. While iPad models with USB-C ports let you connect to any peripheral, this user suggested that Apple would limit accessories for its new iPhones to those certified by the Cupertino firm.

Now, reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro has corroborated this rumor by saying iPhone 15’s USB-C MFi restriction is happening, as Foxconn has already started mass producing accessories like EarPods and MFi USB-C cables.

For those unaware, Made For iPhone program was created by Apple, and it’s a requirement that third-party accessory makers must commit, so their products work with iPhones. For example, if you see a brand that puts in the box that they have an MFi cable, it means that it works the same as Apple’s own cable.

Yeah usb-c with MFI is happening

Foxconn already in mass production accessories like EarPods and cables pic.twitter.com/1ka9CRlY93 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) February 28, 2023

For customers, the best part is that you can have a perfect functional accessory that costs less than the one you bought at Apple. For Apple, the MFi program means all accessory makers must pay a royalty for using the company’s “technologies” to produce the perfect accessory.

This program leads back to the iPhone 5 when the company introduced an Integrated Circuit interface on its Lightning port. This chip allows Apple to control and manage the information shared between the iPhone and its peripherals. For example, if you buy a cable that it’s not supported by the Cupertino firm, your iPhone will likely warn that “This accessory is not supported.”

Besides this change, previous rumors suggest Apple will differentiate the USB-C port between the regular iPhone 15 models and the Pro versions. While the regular iPhone 15 will feature lower speed with USB 2.0 technology, the Pro phones will likely feature the fastest Thunderbolt technology available.

