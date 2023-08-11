Leaked video shows off ‘Audio Magic Eraser’ for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

It looks like Google has potentially cracked the code for fixing all of that unwanted background noise in your smartphone videos.

Smartphone cameras have improved dramatically over the last several years. From photography to videography, the cameras on our phones have gotten bigger and better with multiple lenses that can take anything from an ultrawide shot to — if you’re willing to play with the truth a bit — a zoomed-in shot of the moon.

The software has improved alongside the hardware as well. From HDR to stabilization, the software powering these cameras has allowed for features that were previously even something DSLR cameras were incapable of. I especially think about the feature that allows you to adjust the depth of field — even after you’ve already taken the photo.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While the cameras — and the software that powers them — have continuously improved, it feels like audio quality has really struggled to experience the same kinds of breakthroughs. You can take the most beautiful smartphone video ever created, but when you watch it, you can’t help but wince at the quality of the audio.

That’s something that Google is looking to jump ahead on. In a video that was leaked on X, it appears that the company may be ready to launch a new “Audio Magic Eraser” feature when it launches the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro this fall. The feature, according to the video, will seemingly allow users to reduce what Google determines to be “noise” in a video.

In this particular case, the feature allowed the noise from the skateboard to be lessened so that you could hear the yells and laughter of the people riding. You can check out the leaked video below. While we always have to take leaks with a grain of salt, this video looks a lot like previously released Pixel commercials, so I’m inclined to think that this one is legit.

Seems like the new Pixel 8 series will introduce Audio Magic Eraser feature to reduce video background noise.#Pixel8 #Pixel8Pro #GooglePixel pic.twitter.com/Tb23MoDuUI — EZ (@EZ8622647227573) August 11, 2023

Right now, it looks like the feature will “identify sounds” and then give you a simple slider to increase or decrease the sounds that Google apparently thinks should be adjusted. I assume that the company will mostly focus on adjusting background noise, but we’ll have to see how good the feature is if it launches with both phones.

If it does work, it would definitely give Google a leg up when it comes to the audio quality you are able to capture with a smartphone. The company has also been quickly catching up to and surpassing the iPhone in some areas of photography and videography. The Pixel vs. iPhone battle might be about to heat up even more.

Speaking of the iPhone, the iPhone 15 lineup could be announced in just over a month. Apple is rumored to be hosting an event on September 12th where the company is expected to announce the new iPhone lineup as well as the latest generation of Apple Watches. I just really hope Apple makes good on the rumor that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be made out of titanium.