Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Best Meat Thermometer 2021
    09:31 Deals

    The gadget that helps you cook perfect steak is $33 at Amazon, a new all-time low
  2. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
    14:41 Deals

    Secret Amazon sale on Sony noise cancelling headphones saves you $110
  3. Best Amazon Deals Today
    08:29 Deals

    Get Prime Day prices now with these 10 Prime-only deals on Amazon
  4. Best Memory Foam Mattress
    12:06 Deals

    Amazon has a best-selling memory foam mattress with 70,000 5-star ratings for $107
  5. Amazon Deals
    10:02 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $5 Echo Dot, $40 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, $8 wireless charger, $6 Kasa smart plugs, SanDisk microSD cards, more
Tech

Leak says Apple Watch Series 7 has two huge changes we weren’t expecting

May 19th, 2021 at 12:37 PM
By
Apple Watch Series 7

Few leakers have made as much noise in recent weeks as Jon Prosser, host of Front Page Tech on YouTube. Since the beginning of May, Prosser has shared exclusive information and renders of the upcoming M2 MacBook Air, Pixel 6, and Android 12, the last of which was validated during the Google I/O 2021 keynote. He isn’t slowing down, either, and on the latest episode of the Genius Bar podcast, he had some interesting hints about the next Apple Watch.

According to Prosser, the Apple Watch Series 7 will have what he refers to as a “slight redesign” from last year’s model. Prosser wasn’t willing to share any more, but his co-host, Sam Kohl, noted that the images he saw of the Apple Watch Series 7 “followed similar Apple design language to a number of their other products.” Later on, Kohl added that the sides of the new watch look “similar to the edge of an iPad,” which obviously implies that the edges of the Apple Watch Series 7 will be more squared off than what we’ve seen in recent years from rounder models.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Aside from the new design, Prosser and Kohl also hinted that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in a green colorway, as Kohl kept pointing to his green AirPods Max while saying the Series 7 “could come in new colors.” In case you don’t know what the green AirPods Max look like, here’s the product page on Apple’s website. You can also see Kohl wearing them in the video below:

As Kohl points out earlier in the video, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of an Apple Watch redesign. Last September, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors that Apple was readying a new design for its wearable in the second half of 2021. Kuo then claimed in another report in November that the body of the new Apple Watch Series 7 would feature an “improved form factor design,” in addition to a collection of health tracking upgrades.

The design of the Apple Watch has been unchanged since the launch of the Series 4 in 2018, but with big changes to the iMac having already been revealed and even bigger changes expected for the next AirPods and iPhone, it would make sense for the Apple Watch to follow suit.

Speaking of the iPhone 13, leaks have been springing at a furious pace in recent weeks. According to a recent Digitimes report, the secret behind the smaller notch of the 2021 iPhone lineup is smaller chips. Apple has apparently found a way to make the VCSEL chips used in Face ID sensors by 40-50% in new iPhone and iPad models slated to arrive this fall. Combine the smaller chips with the decision to move the earpiece speaker up into the top bezel, and you can see how the notch got smaller.

Today's Top Deal This iPhone case is thin and light but extra Tuff - now it's at Amazon's lowest price ever! Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tags:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information