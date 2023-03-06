Leak may show new iPhone 14 case colors coming this spring

Rumors believe Apple could release a new yellow iPhone 14 option this week. If this turns out to be accurate, the company could also be readying new cases to the current iPhone lineup. According to Twitter user Majin Bu, who has a good record on iPhone case leaks, Apple is readying at least two different leather cases for the spring.

The color options are Deep Violet and Golden Brown. These would be for the iPhone 14 Pro models and integrate the existing color options, including Forest Green, Ink, Midnight, Orange, and Umber.

Current case color options for the iPhone 14 models. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Alongside new iPhone color options in the spring, Apple usually updates the colors of its Apple Watch bands and iPhone silicone and leather cases. While Majin Bu only leaked two colors, it doesn’t mean these will be the only options available a few weeks from now.

Apple usually brings new case options during the official release of new iPhone and Apple Watch models, and six months later, the company adds a few more colors to match the current season.

Apple Is expected to release 2 new colors for the spring collection of iPhone 14 leather cases pic.twitter.com/3xd09MUd7c — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 5, 2023

What’s different this time is that Apple might not hold a spring event, as it has been doing for the last few years. In 2022, the company introduced the new MacBook Air, a 5G iPhone SE, the Mac Studio, the Studio Display, new cases for the iPhone 13, including new color options, and new Apple Watch bands.

For 2023, Apple could announce in this spring event the long-rumored Mac Pro with its own silicon, a new 15-inch MacBook Air, this new iPhone color option, the Mixed-Reality headset, and these new iPhone 14 cases.

Apple usually releases new products on Friday, so the company could prepare to unveil the yellow iPhone 14 and these cases in the next few days. BGR will keep reporting on these rumors and let you know if they turn out to be true.