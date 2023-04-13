Latest iPhone 15 Pro render reveals new twist for volume buttons

If you purchase through affiliate links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Over the past few weeks, rumors have pointed to the iPhone 15 Pro featuring a unified volume button with haptic feedback, but recently, the wave of reports has changed, and it seems Apple has abandoned the solid-state button technology.

Haitong Tech analyst Jeff Pu learned on Tuesday that the iPhone 15 Pro would retain the physical buttons of its predecessor. Pu said the capacitive buttons would have a complex design. As a result, Apple decided to delay the feature until next year.

Then, on Wednesday, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated the report by saying “unresolved technical issues before mass production” forced Apple to abandon the solid-state buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Now, MacRumors claims to have the most accurate render regarding the new volume button design. The publication worked with leaker Unknownz21 to give a proper look at the volume and mute buttons. That said, MacRumors says the render was created “before the most recent solid-state rumors,” so there could be changes to the internal layout, although the publication says there is a “good chance the external design will remain the same.”

The leaker says that the “solid-state button design was still in development until very, very recently, and there is a chance that it hasn’t been canceled at all.” That being said, we are still five months away from discovering what the iPhone 15 Pro models will look like.

So far, the Pro versions of the upcoming iPhone model are expected to get a new stainless steel frame. They are also rumored to get thinner bezels. Unfortunately, suppose Apple does not change the side buttons. In that case, its design might be similar to what we have now – although the company could be planning some tweaks to differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro from its predecessor.

BGR will let you know as we learn more about Apple’s new flagship iPhone.