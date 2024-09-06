Last-minute leak reveals 6 new features for Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be announced during the iPhone 16 event this Monday. While Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that sleep apnea detection will be a major feature of the new model, 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito has shared even more leaks about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 ahead of its reveal.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a bigger display. While previous leaks have suggested the Series 10 will come in 45mm and 49mm sizes, Espósito suggests the sizes could be 44mm and 48mm instead.

Espósito also claims that Apple will add a “next-gen ECG” to the Apple Watch Series 10, which could be more reliable while working with more skin tones properly. Apple will also improve water resistance with this model and bring the Depth app to all models. Apple Watch owners will be able to access depth data when swimming or diving with their new watches.

9to5Mac also discovered that Apple is working on new Watch Faces that are still unavailable in the latest watchOS 11 beta. The company usually offers exclusive Watch Faces for new models, although they are sometimes available on past models as well.

Finally, Apple might be planning to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch by strengthening its partnership with Hermès. Espósito discovered that Apple is planning to launch Hermès Watch Faces for the Apple Watch Ultra, including a new complication that shows information about tides. It’s unclear if the company is planning to release exclusive bands as well, but it’s a possibility.

In addition to these leaks, Apple is expected to add an improved S10 SoC and introduce new colors to the Apple Watch Series 10 lineup.