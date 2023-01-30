Kuo: Foldable iPad to launch in 2024 with carbon fiber kickstand

Samsung keeps mocking Apple for not having a foldable iPhone in stores, but the truth remains that foldable smartphones are far from mainstream. And Samsung is the dominant player in the market because there isn’t really any competition in the US. Meanwhile, Apple is working on foldable devices, with rumors claiming that a foldable iPad might launch before a foldable iPhone.

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo backs up such claims with a new report. According to his sources, Apple will launch a foldable iPad in 2024.

Kuo said on Twitter that Anjie Technology will be the primary beneficiary of the “all-new design foldable iPad.” That’s apparently the company that will handle the carbon fiber supply for the foldable tablet and other similar devices.

Kuo says that carbon fiber will make the kickstand lighter and more durable. It’s unclear what the foldable iPad will look like. But the carbon fiber kickstand appears to be built-in. That’s the only way a supplier like Anjie would benefit from the foldable iPad launch. Every foldable iPad would have to feature the component rather than the kickstand being an optional accessory.

That’s all speculation, as Kuo doesn’t provide additional information about the foldable design.

The analyst did say that he doesn’t expect any meaningful iPad releases in the next 9-12 months. The iPad mini refresh will likely begin mass production in the first quarter of 2024. It’s unclear, however, whether the foldable tablet is related to the iPad mini. But any tablet that folds will offer users two sizes, moving between the smallest display option (mini?) and the largest screen size.

Kuo further predicts that iPad shipments will drop by 10% to 15% in 2023 compared to last year. But the foldable iPad should boost shipments and improve the product mix.

On a related note, we keep seeing reports that Apple will bring OLED display tech to iPads. That might happen as soon as next year. Those reports don’t necessarily refer to a foldable iPad. But a tablet with a foldable screen will need a foldable OLED panel, just like Samsung’s phones.

Kuo makes no mention of launch dates or prices for the foldable tablet. But if Apple is going for a 2024 launch, Kuo will be one of the leakers to keep an eye on for more info.