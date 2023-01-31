Gurman: No Foldable iPad launch in 2024

Well-known Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo said on Monday that Apple will launch a foldable iPad in 2024. Most of the time, his information comes from sources within Apple’s supply chain. This time, he mentioned the carbon fiber kickstand for the foldable iPad that Anjie Technology will mass-produce. As a result, the supplier would benefit from this growing trend of foldables using kickstands.

But Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, a trusted source of Apple leaks, contradicted the rumor. According to him, there’s no foldable iPad launch in 2024.

Kuo said in his remarks that 2023 would be light for the iPad. The analyst noted shipments might drop as much as 15% compared to 2022. But he added that he’s optimistic about the foldable iPad in 2024, whose launch should boost shipments next year.

Gurman agreed with Kuo’s take on the iPad’s fortunes this year. 2023 will be a “light year” for Apple’s tablet when it comes to new launches. The same goes for the Apple Watch, Gurman said.

The reporter added that the 2024 iPad lineup would include a redesigned iPad Pro that will feature an OLED panel, a new entry-level iPad, and a new iPad mini. The smaller tablets will get specs bumps, per Gurman.

The additions in the iPad lineup will be the redesigned OLED iPad Pros in 2024 + entry level and Mini spec bumps. As I wrote before, 2023 will be a light year for the iPad (and Watch). Also not hearing anything about a foldable iPad in 2024. https://t.co/WsByewy7hm https://t.co/e33aCHuocB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 30, 2023

This is where he said he didn’t hear anything about a foldable iPad in 2024.

Most of the time, Apple insiders are on the same page with the information they provide. But the foldable iPad launch gives us contrasting takes from Kuo and Gurman.

We’ll tell you the same thing we mention with leaks and rumors, no matter how trustworthy the source: Nothing is official until a company makes it so.

In this case, it’s up to Apple to decide when to unveil its first foldable device. Apple must be developing foldable devices internally. But Apple never discloses such plans. We won’t hear about a foldable iPad from Apple until the launch event. And Apple might very well delay the product until it gets it right.

Also, it makes sense for Apple to develop a foldable iPad first rather than a foldable iPhone. But this is just speculation based on earlier rumors about Apple’s foldable device plans.