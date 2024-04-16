KeyBudz HyperFoam is a cheap, easy way to make AirPods Pro sound way better

Today, KeyBudz is releasing its new HyperFoam Tips for AirPods Pro users, claiming it can offer “ultimate comfort” while taking advantage of AirPods crystal clear sound.

The company says that the HyperFoam tips distinguish itself as the only memory foam that integrates ComfortCore, a patented flexible sound bore designed to adapt to ear shape and size variations. While Apple offers four different ear tips with AirPods Pro 2, and we loved the sound of these earbuds in our AirPods Pro 2 review, not all users feel they fit perfectly in their ears. But KeyBudz thinks it can change that with these new foam tips.

KeyBudz HyperFoam features heat adaptive foam tips that conform to the shape of your ear for a soft feel while delivering clear, crisp audio quality and blocking out any unwanted outside noise. All of that comes without ear fatigue or foam degradation.

Image source: KeyBudz

Key features of this new foam tip for AirPods Pro users include:

Custom-fit: The ComfortCore integrates a patented, flexible audio tube crafted from German Kraiburg ThermoPlastic Elastomer, contouring to your inner ear for a customized fit and great acoustic seal.

Pillowy soft: Heat adaptive foam gently expands and molds to your ear to ensure a snug but comfortable fit without ear fatigue.

Listen longer with no ear fatigue: Created with a proprietary BASF formulation, HyperFoam offers extended listening sessions while delivering clear, crisp highs and deep, rich lows, guaranteeing unmatched clarity.

Secure grip: Nanocoated to enhance comfort, ear retention, and secure grip compared to basic silicone tips.

This new foam tip for AirPods Pro is compatible with both generations 1 and 2, so you can upgrade your AirPods and continue using these foam tips. The KeyBudz HyperFoam ear tips are available in three sizes (small, medium, and large) on Amazon for $29.95. A three-pack of single sizes is coming in the near future.