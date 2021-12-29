Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

It’s not just you: Fortnite is down and no one can log in

HomeTechGaming
December 29th, 2021 at 2:24 PM
By
Fortnite

We’re used to websites and apps going down, but it’s not often that the most popular game on the planet goes offline for an extended period of time. That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday, as Fortnite went down just after 1 PM ET. According to the Epic Games status page, the game services, matchmaking, parties, friends, and more are all experiencing issues.

On that same page, Fortnite developer Epic Games refers to the issues as major outages. It is unclear what is causing all of these issues, as the developer simply says that it’s “currently investigating.” The company has yet to provide any additional information about the outage.

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more

Here is the tweet from Epic Games about the issues, which are still ongoing as of 2:19 PM ET:

Interestingly, Downdetector doesn’t show many significant problems beyond Fortnite at the moment. That said, the Epic Games Store has hit a rough patch as well. The company says that its digital game store is currently suffering from “Degraded Performance”.

Other than that, the first-person shooter game Escape from Tarkov is having significant issues as well. These issues appear to be ongoing, stemming from emergency maintenance that began yesterday. The game’s Twitter account hasn’t said anything about disruptions since yesterday.

If and when we learn more, we’ll update this page. In the meantime, if you are dying to get a battle royale match in this afternoon, keep a close eye on the Epic Games status page. The developer will undoubtedly provide updates in the coming hours.

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information