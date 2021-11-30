iPhone trick unlocks a hidden emoji avalanche that is blowing TikTok’s mind

Another day and we have another awesome iPhone 13 trick that might change the way you text. Now admittedly, the iPhone trick below isn’t something that will make you more productive, but it is whimsical and should make texting a tad more fun and enjoyable.

As we’ve come to expect these days, this iPhone trick, which may not come as a surprise to seasoned iPhone users, has gained a lot of steam on Tik Tok. The trick, as you’ll see below, basically allows users to unlock a hidden emoji effect. In the same way that you see a nice visual effect when wishing someone a happy birthday, there’s a way to flood a user’s chat window with any emoji of your choosing.

How to access the secret emoji effect

The good news is that this trick isn’t new to iOS 15. It’s been around for a few years, which makes the fact that it’s relatively unknown a bit surprising.

To get started, simply open up a chat window of the person you’d like to surprise. Next, open up the emoji window and scroll through to find the emoji of your choosing. Tap it once and you’ll see it appear in the message window.

Now here’s where things get interesting. Instead of tapping the blue arrow to send the text, tap and hold the blue arrow icon. Doing so will reveal a number of text message effects like SLAM and LOUD. However, if you look at the top of the display, you’ll see an option to select a Screen effect as opposed to a Bubble effect. Upon tapping the Screen option, you’ll see a preview of what the avalanche effect looks like. From there, if you press the blue up arrow icon, your recipient will see a whirlwind of emojis populate their screen.

As an added bonus, you can send multiple emojis at once with the same effect.

All in all, this iPhone trick is a pretty fun way to spruce up your texting.

You can see how it all works via the video below.

Bonus: Another iPhone trick

In case you missed our post from the weekend, here’s another iPhone trick for good measure. As it turns out, iOS 15 has a hidden map you can access that will show you where it’s going to rain and when.

Here’s how to unlock it:

To access this tucked-away rain map, the first thing you need to do is open up the Weather app and click on the icon in the lower left-hand corner. Once you do that, select the icon of the three boxes stacked atop one another. Once you do that, you’ll see three options. When you see these options, select “Precipitation” and you’ll be able to see a weather map that shows you where it’s going to rain.

Lastly, if you’re interested in even more iOS 15 iPhone tricks, we have a nice compilation you can check out over here.