iPhone SE 4 rumored to have the same rear panel as the iPhone 16

From potentially being canceled to launching in 2025, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 looks like it could be a massive success. According to Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via MacRumors), this model could use the “exactly the same” backplate manufacturing process as the upcoming iPhone 16.

This could mean many things, including a proper camera upgrade with a second ultra-wide lens and several other features unavailable on the current iPhone SE 3, such as Night Mode and even Spatial Video recording, which is expected for all the upcoming models.

This leak comes as a surprise, as previous reports suggested the iPhone SE 4 would be a modified iPhone 14: It would have the same 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and aluminum and glass finish, but instead of two lenses, it was expected to feature one main 48MP lens.

While we’ll have to wait for Apple to officially announce its plans for the next-gen iPhone SE, the cheaper model seems too good to be true, even though it won’t feature a Dynamic Island.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Since Apple usually uses the best processor on its cheapest model (which means it could potentially get the unannounced A18 chip), it’s also rumored to get USB-C and an Action Button. As a customer, buying an iPhone 16 might not make that much sense since both phones would be so similar, but one would be significantly cheaper.

Fortunately, it won’t be much longer before we learn more about the iPhone 16, as its release is expected in just two months. The iPhone SE 4 could also get a release date in spring, around March or April. Apple announced the iPhone SE 3 in March 2022.

At the time, analysts had high hopes that it could turn a billion Android users into switchers thanks to its addition of 5G. However, that didn’t happen. It seems we’re setting our expectations too high for Apple’s cheapest iPhone again.