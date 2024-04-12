This iPhone SE 4 specs leak seems too good to be true

The iPhone 16 models aren’t the only exciting new iPhones that Apple is working on. The company’s next-gen mid-ranger, the iPhone SE 4, has been popping up in reports more frequently. Apple must be developing a brand new iPhone that will hopefully sell for under $500 next year.

Considering what rumors say, I’m already a big fan of the iPhone SE 4. I think the device will be exactly what many users need. Teenagers and older users will find an excellent option in the new iPhone SE 4. The handset should do well in emerging markets too, where the other iPhone models will be more expensive.

If a recent specs leak is accurate, I’ve got even more reasons to be excited about what the iPhone SE 4 will have to offer. And I say that because I’m a longtime iPhone user. I know how amazing the overall experience is even if you don’t buy the most expensive model.

A leaker who goes by the name of Nguyen Phi Hung on X (via PhoneArena) listed the purported specs of the iPhone SE 4 in greater detail than what we’ve seen from other sources. Verifying any of the following information is impossible, but it all makes sense.

iPhone SE 4 rumored specifications:

– Size and weight: 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm, 166g

– Appearance: 7000 series aluminium alloy, right-angled frame, front and rear glass (no Ceramic Shield). Front looks like iPhone 13, with Face ID support; back looks like Xr, with one camera. — Nguyen Phi Hung (@negativeonehero) April 7, 2024

The front of the iPhone SE 4 will supposedly look like an iPhone 13. That means an all-screen design featuring a Face ID notch at the top. The back resembles an iPhone XR model, with just one camera. The handset should have a 7000 series aluminum alloy chassis and a right-angled frame.

The front and back are made of glass. But Apple will supposedly not use the stronger Ceramic Shield glass on this one. But even if you carry the latest iPhone that has strong Ceramic Glass panels, I’d advise a case.

According to the leaker, the iPhone SE 4 will weigh 166g and measure 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8 mm. These dimensions align with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. The iPhone SE 4 might be slightly taller. This could indicate some sort of compromise on bezel size, but I’m just speculating.

– Memory and storage: 6GB LPDDR5, 128GB/512GB NVMe flash memory.

– Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C connector, 2.0 speed.

– Battery and charging: 30xx mAh (some sources say 3279 mAh) battery, 20W wired charging, 12W wireless charging (MagSafe). — Nguyen Phi Hung (@negativeonehero) April 7, 2024

The screen will measure 6.1 inches, just like the current iPhone 15, but it’ll use a 60Hz LTPS OLED panel. As an iPhone 14 user whose display refresh rate is set to dynamic 60Hz, I’ll tell you that 60Hz screens aren’t a problem for iPhones.

The leaker says the iPhone SE 4 will run on the Apple A16 Bionic chipset. That’s the same chip used by the iPhone 14 Pros and the iPhone 15/Plus models. The A16 is still one of the most powerful chips in the industry.

Should Apple use an A18 instead, the iPhone SE 4 would be on par with the upcoming iPhone 16 models in terms of performance.

The specs leak says the new SE 4 will include 6GB Of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 512GB of NVMe flash memory. Connectivity-wise, we’re looking at the Snapdragon X70 radio, Apple’s U1 UWM chip, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C port with USB 2.0 speeds.

Phone SE 4 battery rumors say the handset will feature a 30xx mAh battery. The leaker also points to reports that say Apple will use a 3,279 mAh battery in the handset. The phone will support 20W wired charging and 12W wireless MagSafe charging.

iPhone SE 4 might inherit the iPhone 14 design. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Finally, the specs leak says the iPhone SE 4 will rock a Sony IMX503 camera with 1/2.55 pixel size, and f/1.8 aperture. It’ll support 1080p cinematic mode, deep fusion, smart HDR, AI photography, and portrait mode. Night mode support isn’t included, according to the leak.

If true, all of this makes the iPhone SE 4 a tremendous device for certain categories of buyers. Yes, the 60Hz display and the single-lens camera can be perceived as downgrades compared with the competition. And I did say recently that the iPhone SE 4 will have a tough rival in the upcoming Pixel 8a phone. Google’s next affordable Pixel should rock a 120Hz screen and a dual-lens camera.

Still, the iPhone SE 4 would deliver a better performance. The hardware will give it plenty of years of life, and I’d expect it to outlast the Pixel 8.

The price will be a key factor here. I’d expect the iPhone SE 4 to start at under $500. But if Apple somehow manages to price its base version below $450, the iPhone SE 4 could become a real hit next year. The iPhone SE 3 starts at $429, and while it’s available from Apple, I wouldn’t advise anyone to buy it for that price in 2024.