iPhone 19 with a zero-bezel display sounds amazing, but here’s why I don’t want one

We’re nearing the iPhone’s twentieth anniversary in 2027, a device that should be called iPhone 19 according to the current naming scheme. Blame Apple’s marketing department for that. They decided that iPhone XS/XR was a good name for a device that would have had to be called iPhone 11. Apple could always fix it like it did with the iPhone X in 2017, skipping the “9” number again. Therefore, an iPhone 20 (or, God forbid, iPhone XX) could be unveiled in 2027 instead of an iPhone 19. Until then, I will keep calling the 2027 series “iPhone 19.”

But, naming aside, I have one expectation for the 20th anniversary iPhone. It should deliver some sort of massive design change, similar to how the iPhone X stunned the world with its uniform, slim bezels and unique notch design. It can’t just be a foldable iPhone, as that’s not groundbreaking enough. Rivals have been manufacturing foldable phones for years. Also, the foldable iPhone is rumored to drop in 2026.

According to a report from Korea, Apple is working on a zero-bezel iPhone display. Apple reportedly targeted the iPhone 18 series with the display innovation, though it doesn’t look like it’ll overcome the manufacturing difficulties by then. That’s why I think the iPhone 19 might make even more sense for introducing a big display design change.

However, as exciting as a zero-bezel display might sound, I’m already worried about what it would mean for the iPhone’s durability. My biggest worry has always been the iPhone’s display. In my long history with iPhones, I’ve only broken the screen once, and it happened with a brand-new device that lacked a screen protector.

Apple Watch Series 10’s wide-angle OLED display and curved edges. Image source: Apple Inc.

The zero-bezel iPhone 19 display would involve a screen technology that might be similar to the Apple Watch. The Elec says Apple wants to deliver zero-display iPhones with flat screens like the current iPhones. However, those flat screens would curve to the side, similar to the Apple Watch. The device would have a pebble-like design.

As a longtime Apple Watch user, I’ll say I have no issues with its design. I’m also not worried about the curved sides of the screen because this thing stays glued to my wrist for at least 22 hours per day. But the iPhone is always in movement. It’s always one move away from a drop.

I have dropped iPhones plenty of times without breaking the screen, but that’s because a screen protector or film handled the impact well. I’m unsure how a zero-bezel display with Apple Watch-like curvatures would work with screen protectors.

Thankfully, I don’t have to worry about dealing with a zero-bezel iPhone anytime soon. The report says Apple is talking to Samsung and LG about zero-bezel displays, but the issues are significant enough that the technology might not be ready by the iPhone 18 series.

Samsung and LG need to develop new TFE (Thin Film Encapsulation) technology to protect OLEDs from moisture and oxygen. They also need a new OCA (Optical Clear Adhesive) material to glue the transparent adhesive films to the curved edges. Finally, Apple must move components under the display, including the antenna.

The OCA tech seems to be the biggest problem of the three. Engineers still have to figure out how to prevent image distortion when the panel is viewed from the side. The report notes that they’re also dealing with durability issues, noting the risk of damage in drops.

A Samsung Display official did address zero-bezel screens during the K-Display Business Forum in August last year. The official mentioned the display tech in connection with an under-panel camera (UPC) tech. It’s unclear whether Apple will place Face ID and front-facing camera under the display by 2027, but that’s also a big design change that would make sense for the 20th anniversary iPhone 19 model.

The Samsung official wasn’t talking about Apple’s needs but about screens in general. Samsung Display will likely provide bezel-less panels to Samsung in the future. The official noted the technical challenges with the UPC light transmittance and the OCA issues at the time.

As exciting as an iPhone with a perfect, bezel-less, hole-less display might sound, I must admit I’m perfectly happy with the current iPhone and Android designs. We don’t need thinner bezels or smaller camera cutouts. These work just fine. The extra display of real estate we’d get in return would be negligible.

My wishes aside, it’s very likely Apple will pursue this design upgrade until it’s able to deploy it at scale. Everyone else in the business will head towards zero-bezel displays and UPC cameras, the only possible screen design upgrades for mobile devices.