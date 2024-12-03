Foldable iPhone seen as the holy grail the industry needs

Every time Samsung mocks Apple for not having a foldable iPhone in its lineup, I’m reminded that Samsung is actually dying to see Apple start making foldable devices.

The reasons are multiple. First, a foldable iPhone will make this category of products go mainstream in a way Samsung and the other smartphone vendors that sell foldables can’t. Second, Samsung is a top foldable OLED panel maker and a likely supplier for the foldable iPhone. Finally, any innovations the foldable iPhone brings to the market would become standards others will quickly copy.

That was all speculation on my part, but a new report from the display experts at DSCC sees the foldable iPhone release as the catalyst the foldable phone industry needs to see any growth in the coming years.

The DSCC report says that foldable phones aren’t selling so well. It’s not just Samsung that’s unable to increase sales and market share. Chinese vendors are struggling as well.

DSCC says the foldable displays market saw at least 40% annual growth from 2019 to 2023. But we’re looking at a rise of only 5% in 2024, which will be followed by a 4% drop in 2025.

Samsung is struggling to sell the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in markets like the US and China. The Flip is the best-selling Samsung foldable phone every year. Meanwhile, Huawei is seeing growth this year, but the lack of advanced processors will impact its ability to compete next year.

Samsung and Huawei are the world’s top two sellers of foldable phones, and there is no real competition from a third player.

DSCC sees Apple as the reason for optimism in the foldable market. The foldable iPhone should be released in the second half of 2026. Apple’s “dominant position in flagship smartphones could generate significant growth for the foldable smartphone market,” the report says. “Any improvement in form factor, functionality, use cases, durability, etc. could drive new demand for this market.”

The display experts see 2026 as “a record year for foldables with over 30% growth and with over 20% growth projected for 2027 and 2028,” assuming Apple does launch a foldable iPhone that year.

The DSCC also predicts that 2026 will bring a tri-fold foldable for at least one other brand. A “slidable” laptop could drop in next year, with multiple models to come in 2026. Apple isn’t named in connection with these products. However, I will remind you of rumors that Apple will make a foldable Mac/iPad at some point.