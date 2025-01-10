iPhone 17 Air could be even slimmer than anticipated

With the iPhone 17 Air expected to replace the Plus model, reports have speculated about one of its key qualities: How thick it will actually be. Just days ago, South Korea’s Sisa Journal said this device would be 6.25mm thick, which would make it the thinnest iPhone ever.

This would make the iPhone 17 Air 20% thinner than the base iPhone 16 models and 25% thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. However, top insider Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple could make this device incredibly thin, with the thinnest part being around 5.5mm.

If Cupertino achieves that, this device would be remarkably thin. That being said, the analyst could have been speculating over previously reported information. Other reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air would be 5mm to 6mm thick.

Still, even if Apple can’t deliver a 5.5mm thick iPhone, it will still be thinner than any other model released so far. In addition to that, Kuo doesn’t believe this iPhone will be responsible for improving Apple’s iPhone sales, even though it’s expected to sell better than the iPhone Plus models.

“Although the ultra-thin iPhone 17 may ship in higher volumes than the iPhone Plus, it likely won’t significantly boost iPhone sales overall, partly due to downgraded components paired with a high price and a user experience similar to current models,” says the analyst.

Besides that, the eSIM-only option would make it unavailable in China, one of Apple’s key markets. The Asian country doesn’t offer eSIM-only phones, which could be an issue for Cupertino. Possible shipping momentum challenges and other compromises, such as smaller battery life and a weaker 5G modem, could make users focus on a Pro model instead.

Below, you can learn more about the latest details on the iPhone 17 lineup, including the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.