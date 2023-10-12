iPhone 16 Pro to support better 5G thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem

One of the new features for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models is support for 5G Advanced, an improvement over the current 5G available for iPhones, thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While Apple still struggles to develop its in-house 5G modem, analyst Jeff Pu from investment firm Haitong International said that both iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem (via MacRumors).

This modem will bring more power efficiency while also faster 5G connectivity. Interestingly, the standard iPhone 16 models will continue relying on Qualcomm’s current chip, the X70, available for all iPhone 15 models.

The Snapdragon X75 modem was announced early in February, and it was expected to start appearing in Android phones in the second semester of 2023. This chip combines mmWave and a sub-6Ghz transceiver, which takes 25% less circuit board space while consuming up to 20% less power.

With that, the iPhone 16 Pro will be ready for the new 5G Advanced standard, which will bring “the next phase of 5G” to Apple’s phones by adding the words of the moment to cellular devices: artificial intelligence and machine learning enhancements – and, these features will eventually lead to 6G (maybe this will be the connection that will change everything).

MacRumors notes that Apple might advertise this 5G Advanced as similar to what it did with the iPhone 6s and the LTE Advanced featured in 2015.

Interestingly, while cellular connectivity has become more complex, faster, and more energy-draining, Apple is still committed to creating its own modem – currently the only piece it doesn’t control.

Although the company’s plans have been delayed due to quality issues and overheating, it’s possible that starting in 2026 or 2027, we could see what an Apple 5G modem could look like.

Finally, if you’re hungry over iPhone 16 rumors, don’t worry; we still have 11 months ahead of us before Apple introduces this new lineup.