iPhone 16 Pro larger display reportedly coming to regular iPhone 17 models

Display analyst Ross Young recently said the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models would have the largest displays of any iPhone to date. With a 6.27-inch screen for the smaller model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max would have a 6.86-inch display. Both could feature a new aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

While these displays will be exclusive to next year’s iPhone 16 Pro lineup — meaning the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will continue offering the exact sizes we are used for a few years now — Ross Young offers exciting new information about the iPhone 17.

The display analyst reports that all iPhone 17 models could have new sizes of 6.27- and 6.86-inch screens. That said, Always-On Display and ProMotion would continue to be exclusive to the Pro models.

In a previous report, Young said these two technologies are expected to make their way to regular iPhone models by 2026, around the iPhone 18 release. Interestingly enough, once regular iPhone 17 models get the increased display sizes, Apple will likely add under-panel Face ID to the Pro phones, so they feel different again than the regular models.

A previous report said the under-display Face ID technology could arrive by 2024, but then Young stated that Apple pushed the introduction due to “sensor issues.”

While we’re still a couple of years away from discovering Apple’s newest technologies, another report recently said the Cupertino firm could bring under-display Touch ID to the iPhone in 2026. If that turns out to be accurate, the iPhone will get this technology in the same year it would be adding the front-facing camera under the display.

We’re four months away from Apple unveiling the iPhone 15 series, but a picture of what to expect from the iPhone 16 models is already getting clear. In addition to these changes, we could soon see Apple unveiling an iPhone Ultra.

