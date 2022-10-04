iPhone 15 to make the switch to USB-C as EU passes single-charger law

Rumors about iPhone 15 ditching the Lightning connector for a USB-C solution aren’t new. Now, the European Union Parliament just passed a law to unify all mobile phones and tablets charging ports to USB-C. This requirement will start at the end of 2024, meaning that the next iPhone, presumably called iPhone 15, will already be prepared for the new standard.

The European Parliament published a press release announcing that the “long-awaited” common charger for mobile devices will be a reality in 2024. According to the statement, “all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops.”

The new law had 602 votes in favor, 13 against, and 8 abstentions. This is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and empower consumers to make more sustainable choices.

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems, earbuds and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

With that in mind, not only will the iPhone 15 switch to USB-C, but Apple will likely need to introduce a few other devices with this port.

The 10th-generation iPad is rumored to switch from Lightning to USB-C. And it could make sense that the company announced a revised MagSafe charging case for the recently-announced AirPods Pro 2.

For the Macs, on the other hand, Apple won’t have any problem, as the lineup can be charged with a USB-C cable.

Now that the European Parliament passed this law, the council will have to formally approve the Directive before it’s published in the EU Official Journal. The law will enter into force 20 days after publication and member states will have 12 months to transpose the rules and 12 months after the transposition period ends to apply them.

It’s important to note that the new rules would not apply to products placed on the market before the date of application.

