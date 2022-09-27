iPhone 15 Ultra leak points to dual selfie cameras

The next-gen iPhone will reportedly bring another dramatic change to Apple’s product segmentation strategy. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly take the name of Ultra. The handset will offer various improvements over the regular Pro. That’s certainly an annoying rumor for iPhone users who favor the smaller Pro model. But we already have plenty of reports indicating that the switch to Ultra is imminent.

A brand new rumor claims the iPhone 15 Ultra will get two selfie cameras, which would be a first-of-its-kind feature for an iPhone. Like all previous models, the iPhone 15 Pro and regular iPhone 15 models will stick with a single selfie camera.

The iPhone 15 Ultra rumors

As we already told you, we saw plenty of insiders mention that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be called Ultra next year. They teased that the future Pro Max will pack additional features that won’t be available in the regular Pro. That’s aside from the inherent display size and battery life upgrades that Pro Max owners always get.

The leakers did not offer specific examples of exclusive iPhone 15 Ultra features. But the camera experience is certainly one area where Apple could provide differentiation between the Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro.

For example, the iPhone 15 Ultra might feature a periscope zoom lens, whereas the regular Pro won’t get it. But we’re only speculating here.

With that in mind, the dual selfie cam rumor makes sense. Differentiating the selfie camera experience falls into the same category.

iPhone users who need to make the most of the selfie camera for photos, videos, and video chatting might appreciate the upgrade. It might also enable unique software features that are unavailable on other models.

The dual-lens selfie camera design

It’s unclear what the secondary selfie camera will have to offer over the selfie camera available on all iPhone 15 models. But a leaker said on Twitter that a source informed him of the new feature. The iPhone 15 Ultra will supposedly have two front cameras, USB-C instead of Lightning, and a minimum of 256GB of storage. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro will get one camera, 128GB of storage, and USB-C connectivity.

One possible explanation for the second selfie camera is adding an ultra-wide sensor that would fit specific photo/video scenarios. The iPhone 15 Ultra might lose the Pro moniker, but it would still cater to pro buyers. YouTubers, social media influencers, and various types of professionals might appreciate it.

Apple is undoubtedly looking to make the most of the iPhone cameras. macOS Ventura comes with a new Continuity Camera feature that turns the iPhone’s rear-facing camera into a powerful webcam when used with a Mac or MacBook.

According to what is reported by my source iPhone 15 Ultra will have 2 front cameras, USB-C and will start from 256GB. iPhone 15 Pro instead will always start from 128GB and will have USB-C but only 1 front camera

A dual-lens selfie experience on the iPhone 15 Ultra would come in handy in scenarios where a Mac isn’t available.

It’s too early to tell how adding a secondary camera to the Dynamic Island will impact the size of the cutout. But the iPhone 15 Ultra is wider than the Pro so it can accommodate a larger Dynamic Island. Or, Apple could place other Face ID components under the screen to keep the notch size in check.

All of this is speculation, of course. With about a year left before the iPhone 15 launch, we have plenty of time to see whether these rumors will resurface.

