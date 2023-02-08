iPhone 15 Pro Max will get an even brighter display

Whether Apple ends up calling it the iPhone 15 Ultra or not, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is shaping up to be a unique handset this year. Unlike previous Pro Max versions, this one will feature several exclusive features that might not be available on the smaller Pro. According to some rumors, the handset should pack a periscope zoom camera, extra RAM, and a titanium case.

A brand new report details another feature that could end up being an iPhone 15 Pro exclusive. That’s an even brighter display than the current iPhone 14 Pro models.

Leaker ShrimpApplePro, who has been accurate about unreleased Apple products in the past, speculated that Apple might use Samsung’s next-gen panel that can reach a brightness of 2500 nits. He said the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the best candidate for such a feature.

There’s no confirmation at this time, and we’ll need to wait a while until rumors detail the display specs of iPhone 15 models. However, we’ll point out that Apple routinely uses Samsung’s latest OLED screens for the newest iPhones. Sometimes it does so before Samsung picks its own screens for flagships like the Galaxy S.

The iPhone 14 series is one example where Apple has better displays inside the Pros than Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. The S22 hit stores about five months after the iPhone 13, but Samsung only matched the iPhone 13’s display tech. Samsung then used the next-gen OLED panels the iPhone 14 got in last year’s foldable phones.

iPhone 14 Pro display view. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

As for the newly launched Galaxy S23 series, we might be looking at next-gen OLED panels tech. But the Galaxy S23 Ultra still rocks the same top brightness as the Galaxy S22 Ultra: 1750 nits.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max offer a typical output of 1000 nits of brightness. HDR content can boost that brightness to 1600, while peak brightness can reach 2000 nits outdoors. However, the higher the brightness, the more significant the impact on battery life.

The rumored 2500 nits of brightness level might be peak brightness, assuming it’s a genuine iPhone 15 Pro Max upgrade. Display analyst Ross Young told 9to5Mac that he didn’t hear about the change in brightness. But there might be ways to increase the brightness without using an all-new display type.

Even if the iPhone 15 Pro Max supports 2500 nits of brightness, it’ll likely drop to the more manageable 1000 nits under normal lighting conditions to preserve battery life.