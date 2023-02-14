iPhone 15 Pro models to feature thinner bezels

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may feature discernibly narrower bezels, according to a new rumor that surfaced on Twitter this week. The rumor, which originated from ShrimpApplePro, claims that the entry-level iPhone 15 models will look about the same as the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, will boast thinner bezels and curved edges, similar to recent iterations of the Apple Watch.

The iPhone 14 bezels are already quite thin, so it’s not as if people are clamoring for even thinner bezels. Still, if this particular rumor pans out, the end result will certainly be a sleeker-looking device. And seeing as how most iPhone releases these days offer up incremental improvements, sometimes it’s a multitude of small improvements, taken together, that make a new iPhone release exciting and compelling.

Other iPhone 15 rumors

Aside from thinner bezels, we’ve seen a handful of other iPhone 15 rumors worth mentioning. Specifically, we’ve seen rumblings that Apple’s higher-end iPhone 15 models will boast a completely revamped camera scheme with a larger camera bump on the rear. Meanwhile, all iPhone 15 models will include a 48-megapixel camera on the back. What’s more, all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island. Currently, the Dynamic Island is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Additionally, we can expect all iPhone 15 models to feature USB-C, thanks in large part to a new directive from the EU. And while some are looking forward to the switch, it remains to be seen if the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro models will offer faster transfer speeds than the entry-level models.

In terms of what’s running under the hood, expect to see Apple unveil a new A17 processor for its iPhone 15 Pro lineup. The entry-level models, however, will likely stick with the A16 processor. This is likely due to Apple’s ongoing efforts to differentiate the Pro models from the rest of the lineup, all to spur sales of the more margin-friendly Pro models.

The most intriguing iPhone 15 rumor, in my opinion, centers on the iPhone 15 Pro camera. While nothing is certain at this point, rumor has it that the Pro models will incorporate a periscope lens which will allow for a 6x optical zoom.

Assuming no production delays, we can expect Apple to unveil its new iPhone lineup this coming September. And per usual, expect to see a marked increase in iPhone 15 rumors coming down the pipeline over the next couple of months.