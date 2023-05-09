iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit video highlights big design changes

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 15’s biggest secrets leaked months ago. Most reports tell the same story about Apple’s plans for the 2023 generation. The biggest change concerns the charging port, as Apple is finally embracing USB-C on the iPhone. According to most leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro models will also get a new Action button instead of a mute switch. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only model to feature a periscope camera. This would be the first such zoom lens on an iPhone.

Unsurprisingly, some of these design changes can already be confirmed via iPhone 15 dummy units that keep popping up online.

The dummy units in AppleInsider’s video are based on the most recent iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro CAD design files. These aren’t functional handsets. They’re dummy metal units that help case manufacturers test their accessories before Apple launches the iPhone 15.

However, these dummy units should feature the correct design elements and measurements Apple has settled on for the iPhone 15 series.

The clip compares the four iPhone 15 to their predecessors. It gives us an idea of what to expect from this year’s new iPhones.

The most interesting details concern the ports, buttons, and cameras. According to these dummy units, all four iPhone 15 models will have USB-C ports on the bottom.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature a regular button layout. Complete with the traditional mute switch you’ve seen on iPhone since the early days. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max get the Action button instead of the mute switch. And the volume rockers might sit closer to one another, even though we’re not looking at solid-state buttons here.

Although different things hinted towards the presence of a periscope lens, I wasn’t entirely sure about it – implicit indications alone aren’t enough to justify a claim like this.



I try to be absolutely certain of things before releasing any info, hence the long wait. https://t.co/J0QYdPsNH7 — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 8, 2023

Regarding cameras, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have two lenses on the back. The camera module is the same size as their predecessors. But the camera bump on the iPhone 15 phones will be larger. This indicates the phones will get some sort of camera improvements.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max feature much larger camera modules than their predecessors. This implies camera upgrades are also coming to the Pro handsets, further giving credence to reports that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a periscope lens. A leaker (via MacRumors) claims they’ve obtained independent confirmation that the largest iPhone will have a periscope camera.

Interestingly, there’s no difference in size between the camera modules of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. But the regular Pro should not feature a periscope camera.

Other tidbits that might not be immediately evident when looking at the iPhone 15 dummy units concern the overall design and the display. The phones have slightly curved edges rather than the perfectly flat sides Apple introduced with iPhone 12.

That’s a welcome change that I’d appreciate immediately. The flat sides of the iPhone 14 Pro are definitely less comfortable than the curved edge design Apple used between iPhone X and iPhone 11.

Moreover, the dummy units seem to be slightly thicker than the iPhone 14, which is good news for iPhone 15 battery life.

Finally, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus do not seem to have notch markings. The implication is that all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island notches.