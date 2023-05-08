iPhone 15 MagSafe speed might go up to 20W, and that’s exciting news for USB-C charging

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple brought wireless charging support to iPhone in 2017 when the iPhone 8 and iPhone X models came with glass rear panels. Every iPhone since then supported wireless charging, with iPhone 12 introducing MagSafe, Apple’s proprietary wireless charging system. MagSafe supports 15W charging speeds on iPhone 14 and most iPhone 13 and 12 models. But the MagSafe charging speed is going up to 20W for the iPhone 15 series, according to a leaker.

If the information is accurate, I have another reason to be excited about the minor upgrade. It must mean that USB-C wired charging will increase for the iPhone 15 series.

MagSafe charging uses magnets on the back of the iPhone to hold Apple wireless chargers and other Apple-certified models in place. That’s the only way to get 15W of charging. As someone who relies on wireless charging for my iPhone 14 Pro via an Apple charger, I’ll tell you that 15W is fast enough, especially if you’re just topping up the battery to ensure you have enough juice before going out.

I’m also using a non-MagSafe charger with the iPhone, which means charging speeds are halved to 7.5W. And again, this is great if you have a Qi charger on your desk and want to top up the iPhone.

But going up to 20W would certainly be a welcome upgrade for the iPhone 15 MagSafe tech. After all, Android vendors have increased wireless charging speeds significantly in recent years.

The information comes from a relatively new leaker who goes by the name Tech_Reve on Twitter.

Good news, the Magsafe will be slightly improved

15W -> 20W pic.twitter.com/CJDGJiBsXp — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) May 6, 2023

It’s unclear where the data comes from, but Apple is bound to increase battery charging speed on iPhone in the coming years. Especially with USB-C coming to iPhone 15 models. Apple won’t get too crazy charging speeds like Android vendors anytime soon, however.

The move from 15W to 20W for MagSafe wireless charging makes plenty of sense for Apple. I’d expect a slight upgrade for USB-C wired charging speeds on all iPhone 15 models, which will rock USB-C ports. Again, Apple won’t go crazy with wired speeds. Don’t expect it to match companies like Oppo, Xiaomi, or Realme anytime soon.

However, I’ll also remind you that the iPhone 14 unofficially supports wired charging speeds of over 25W. Apple still gives the same 20W quote. With 30W or higher chargers, you can recharge the handset even faster. Like the ones that ship with your MacBook.

When I’m in a hurry to charge the iPhone 14 Pro, I use the 100W brick that chargers my MacBook.

I keep mentioning my charging experience on the iPhone 14 Pro because battery life is one of the biggest upgrades I got from the handset. I no longer charge it overnight. Charging has become somewhat erratic, as the iPhone usually lasts more than a day.

The iPhone 15 Pro should deliver even better battery life than the iPhone 14 Pro. Add the rumored MagSafe charging speed hike and an expected similar speed bump for USB-C charging, and battery life should be the least of your worries with the iPhone 15 handsets.

This is all just speculation, however. We haven’t seen anything from Apple to confirm faster charging speeds are coming to this year’s new iPhone series.