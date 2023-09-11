iPhone 15 weight and dimensions leak – what does it mean for battery life?

A last-minute iPhone 15 leak late last week told us the titanium iPhone 15 Pro models will be about 10% lighter than their predecessors. Using size information from older iPhone 15 leaks, I explained why that’s an incredible detail for battery life. The titanium frames will let Apple reduce the iPhone 15 Pros’ weight while increasing battery life. That’s a remarkable design feat, one I hope Apple will use for all iPhone models that will follow the 2023 series.

Those weight and size estimates might be almost accurate for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. The new Pros are going to be slightly thicker than the 2022 variants. But the regular iPhone 15 variants aren’t getting thicker, which makes me question battery life leaks for these versions.

The titanium weight leaks

After Mark Gurman said the iPhone 15 Pros will be some 10% lighter than their predecessors, I told you what that might mean. The iPhone 15 Pro would weigh 185 grams, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be heavier at 216 grams. We’re looking at weight reductions of 21 grams and 24 grams, respectively.

Also, I reminded you of iPhone 15 CAD leaks that said the iPhone 15 Pro models will be 0.4 mm thicker than the 14 Pro versions. That’s 8.25 mm compared to 7.85 mm.

iPhone 15 mockup shows titanium frame and rounded edges. Image source: yeux1122

While that was just speculation based on a garden variety of leakss, MacRumors claims it obtained the exact dimensions for the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and i15 Pro Max.

Battery size rumor

Before we look at the iPhone 15 weight and size information the blog obtained, I’ll quickly recap an iPhone 15 battery rumor that indicated all models will feature larger battery packs than their predecessors:

Battery size comparison between iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 series based on an iPhone 15 rumor. Image source: BGR

iPhone 15 weight and size

According to the information, the iPhone 15 will be almost identical to the iPhone 14. We’re looking at the same thickness, too.

iPhone 15: Thickness: 7.8 mm

Length: 147.6 mm

Width: 71.6 mm

Weight: 171 grams iPhone 14: Thickness: 7.8 mm

Length: 146.7 mm

Width: 71.5 mm

Weight: 172 grams

The above sizes imply the iPhone 15 Plus will be almost identical to the 14 Plus version.

As I told you repeatedly, the iPhone 15 will be a cheaper version of the iPhone 14 Pro. The weight reduction is definitely a welcome upgrade. However, it’ll be interesting to see what Apple did to increase the battery size on the base models, considering they should have the same thickness as last year’s iPhone 14.

MacRumors also says the iPhone 15 will continue to use 6013 T6 aluminum, just like the iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 14. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

iPhone 15 Pro weight and size

Moving on, the iPhone 15 Pro will be slimmer than the 14 Pro, but 0.4 mm thicker:

iPhone 15 Pro: Thickness: 8.25 mm

Length: 146.6 mm

Width: 70.6 mm

Weight: 188 grams iPhone 14 Pro: Thickness: 7.85 mm

Length: 147.5 mm

Width: 71.5 mm

Weight: 206 grams

The increased thickness will make the camera bump seem smaller than it would be otherwise. However, the main benefit of increasing the size of the chassis is obtaining more volume that can be used for increasing the battery capacity.

iPhone 15 Pro Max weight and size

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be lighter and thicker than its predecessor:

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Thickness: 8.25 mm

Length: 159.9 mm

Width: 76.7 mm

Weight: 221 grams iPhone 14 Pro Max: Thickness: 7.85 mm

Length: 160.7 mm

Width: 77.6 mm

Weight: 240 grams

That said, we’re still looking at a rumor. We’ll have to wait for Apple to list its product pages for the iPhone 15 models to see the official specs, weight and size included.

MacRumors adds that the information above represents pre-production data. The iPhone 15 lineup reportedly had the same dimensions throughout development. But slight differences in weight might be possible, depending on the configurations that Apple tested.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait any longer. Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series on Tuesday during a media event that will be live-streamed online.