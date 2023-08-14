Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows watchOS 10 iPhone 15 Pro Max Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Mobile

iPhone 14 was the best-selling OLED smartphone in Q2, replacing the Pro Max model

By
Published Aug 14th, 2023 6:54PM EDT
iPhone 14 Pro Max in Deep Purple is the most popular color.
Image: José Adorno for BGR

DSCC released its latest OLED shipment report with some interesting tidbits about Apple’s iPhone 14 sales, as well as how Samsung and other manufacturers are performing in the OLED smartphone market. According to the research, the second quarter of 2023 was 4% better than Q2 2022, while it also grew by 1% year over year.

Once again, Apple and Samsung topped OLED panel shipments, although other vendors, such as Honor, Vivo, and Oppo, increased their market shares.

The report shows that Apple remained in first place in Q2 2023 with a 32% unit share, down from 39% in Q1 2023 due to slower growth in the 14 Pro models. Total OLED panel procurement fell 15% quarter over quarter while rising 12% yearly.

Samsung had a 23% share, down from 26% in Q1 2023, as a result of a 9% Q/Q and 1% Y/Y decrease. Several brands increased unit share in Q2 2023. Those brands include Honor, with a 6% unit share, up from 3% in Q1 2023; Vivo, with a 5% unit share, up from 4% in Q1 2023; and Xiaomi, with 7.4%, up from 6.7% in Q1 2023.

Image source: DSCC

DSCC explains that some of these brands’ increase is due to significant quarter-over-quarter unit growth. That said, despite losing share, Apple and Samsung had the top five models in Q2 2023 – and also in the previous quarter.

For Q2 2023, here are the top 5 OLED smartphone models by panel revenue:

  • iPhone 14: 15.3% of revenue share
  • iPhone 13: 11.1% of revenue share
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 10.7% of revenue share
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 9.2% of revenue share
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 5.2% of revenue share
Image source: DSCC

In Q1 2023, the Pro models had the most revenue, followed by the iPhone 13 and then the iPhone 14. As hardcore users are now waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro models, it makes sense that the regular versions are seeing their revenue share rise, as customers just looking for a new phone are upgrading to cheaper and smaller options.

DSCC says the long-term forecast for OLED units, revenues, and more will be available next month. With that, BGR will be able to report on the expectations of the iPhone 15 series as well as the iPhone 14 sales in general.

Don’t Miss: iPhone 15: Everything we know so far

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News