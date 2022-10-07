iPhone 14 Plus now available in 30+ countries

It’s Friday, which means Apple is now selling the iPhone 14 Plus in more than 30 countries and regions. A month after the “Far Out” event, the company is officially selling all the products announced at the September keynote. Here’s what you need to know about this regular, but bigger iPhone.

According to Apple, here’s the schedule of the iPhone 14 Plus worldwide release:

October 7: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 30 countries and regions;

Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 30 countries and regions; October 14: Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and 20 other countries and regions;

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and 20 other countries and regions; October 28: Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

This iPhone is the last smartphone Apple will introduce in 2022. After unveiling the iPhone SE 3 and the new colors of the iPhone 13 early this year, the company has made available the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Now, with the iPhone 14 Plus, customers have even more options to choose from.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Unlike the other smartphones Apple sells, the iPhone 14 Plus offers a bigger screen without users having to pay a “Pro” price. In addition, Apple says this iPhone has the best battery life ever put on an iPhone.

Apart from that, the iPhone 14 Plus features the same A15 Bionic chip that the iPhone 13 Pro had it. The design is also similar to the previous iPhone 13 model, although this new iPhone is more repairable, and it offers a few tweaks on the camera, such as a bigger main sensor, Photonic Engine support, Action Mode, Cinematic Mode in 4K, and autofocus on the selfie camera.

Just like the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus is available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. It can have up to 512GB of storage.

