iPhone 14 Plus out tomorrow, here are five reasons to buy

The iPhone 14 Plus sales start tomorrow. Apple has announced that customers from over 44 countries and regions can get their hands on these new devices starting October 7, with 20 other countries in the following week, and three more by the end of the month. If you skipped the other iPhone 14 models, here are five reasons to choose the iPhone 14 Plus.

According to Apple, this is the schedule of the iPhone 14 Plus release worldwide:

October 7: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 30 countries and regions;

October 14: Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and 20 other countries and regions;

October 28: Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

That said, here are a few reasons to buy this phone.

iPhone 14 Plus has the biggest and brighter display for a non-Pro model

Apple is fully betting on larger iPhones in 2022. With two 6.7-inch models, Apple is finally offering a larger iPhone without the $1,100+ premium price. This Super Retina XDR Display is brighter than the previous iPhone 13 versions and offers an immersive experience for the users.

In addition to that, Apple claims the iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery ever on a smartphone. Reviewers were able to enjoy up to two days without charging the phone.

This is the most repairable iPhone in years

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

After Apple introduced the iPhone X, breaking the display or the back glass of an iPhone isn’t an option for customers anymore, because it does cost a lot. Fortunately, something changed with the iPhone 14 series internals. It may look exactly like the iPhone 13 on the outside, but it’s totally different on the inside.

The iPhone 14 Plus now makes it easier to repair the back glass panel since it can now be removed independently of the logic board. Out of warranty, it can be repaired for $149 while the iPhone 13 will require a full replacement, which will cost around $500-$600.

Crash Detection: a feature you hope to never use

Alongside the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 models, Apple announced an exclusive Crash Detection feature. With that, the iPhone – including the iPhone 14 Plus – can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their phone.

These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognize loud noises typical of severe car crashes, according to Apple.

iPhone 14 Plus offers new camera capabilities

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple brought little improvements to the new regular iPhone 14 models compared to the previous generation, but it doesn’t mean they won’t help you take better photos and shoot amazing videos.

Alongside a new Photonic Engine technology, the main camera sensor can absorb more light than the previous model. The front-facing camera also has a new autofocus feature that helps a lot when taking selfies. In addition to that, the iPhone 14 Plus offers Cinematic Mode up to 4K at 30 fps and a new Action Mode.

Satellite connectivity is coming to this iPhone

Later this year, Apple will bring satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14 series. Starting in November, new iPhone users will be able to subscribe to a free satellite plan so they can send messages or make calls even when they’re out of range of a cellular connection.

This feature will be available for Canadian and US users at first, but Apple said it plans to expand to more regions soon.

Wrap up

The iPhone 14 Plus starts being sold tomorrow. Available in Blue, Red, Midnight, Starlight, and Purple, you can still pre-order it or go to a local Apple Store to choose the model you want.