iPhone 13 colors and storage options spoiled by early retail listing

Early next week, Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 13. Apple shared the timing of its fall event on Tuesday, and while we expect surprises, the leaks have been plentiful. Sources say that we will see the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 on Tuesday, September 14. Unfortunately for Apple, all of those unannounced devices have already been spoiled by leaks as well. In fact, even with days to go before the event, leaks are still ruining Apple’s surprises. The latest leak comes in the form of a series of listings on a retail site that detail the iPhone 13 storage sizes and colors.

91mobiles spotted the listings on the Ukrainian site KTC on Thursday. There are dozens of listings, one for each unique combination of iPhone 13 colors and storage sizes.

iPhone 13 colors and storage sizes leaked?

If we are to believe the listings, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in six different colors: Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, White, and PRODUCT(RED). Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come in Black, Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Pink, Bronze, and Black appear to be replacing Green, Pacific Blue, and Graphite, respectively. That said, you should probably take all of this with a grain of salt, as these listings could be based on rumors.

As for storage size, here’s what each iPhone 13 model will offer, according to the listings:

iPhone 13 mini : 64GB, 128GB

: 64GB, 128GB iPhone 13 : 64GB, 128GB

: 64GB, 128GB iPhone 13 Pro : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

It’s worth noting that Apple offers 256GB models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. We can’t begin to fathom why Apple would remove the most expensive option from those lines.

As MacRumors notes, KTC is not the only Ukrainian site with early iPhone 13 listings. Stylus — another online retailer — shows 512GB and 1TB iPhone 13 mini models on its website. I would be willing to bet a significant amount of money that Apple will not offer a 1TB iPhone 13 mini. But if you check iLounge, you’ll see a totally different iPhone 13 mini listing. This one doesn’t include a 64GB model, similar to Stylus, but also lacks the 1TB option. They can’t agree on much of anything.

One of the few rumors that still has an air of mystery surrounding it is the 1TB iPhone 13. Sources have suggested that Apple will add a 1TB storage option to the lineup this year, but no one seems certain. Therefore, we’ll have to tune in on September 14th at 1 PM ET to find out.