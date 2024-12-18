iOS 18.3 public beta 1 is now available, but you shouldn’t update

After seeding the first beta of iOS 18.3, Apple has released the public beta of this upcoming operating system update. However, you shouldn’t update to this version.

Unlike all the other betas, this one is a little bit tricky. Since iOS 15.3, Apple usually releases this testing version just after update X.2. Then, it takes almost an entire month to release beta 2 because, if you look at the calendar, it’s the end of the year, and the developers take their holidays very serious – as they should.

That said, if you find any major bug with iOS 18.3 beta 1 – or just that little annoying issue – you’ll have to wait until the second week of January to get a second testing version, which still might not even have the fix you’re waiting for.

The good part is that Apple usually doesn’t take that long to release version X.3. With iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3, Apple seeded only two betas and then the Release Candidate version. With iOS 17.3, the company only released three betas and an RC version.

With the iOS 18.3 public beta 1, Apple is adding the following features:

Robot vacuum support: This features was delayed to 2025. X user Aaron Perris discovered strings in iOS 18.3 beta code that show Apple wants to offer this feature with this next software update. When it’s available, robot vacuum makers will be able to have their robot vacuums controlled through Apple’s Home app.

Turn off satellite communication: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, those companies who deploy iPhones through Mobile Device Management will be able to disable satellite communication services. The journalist says this is "designed for defense/space agencies who don't want employees tapping into it."

Camera Control icons: Apple has updated the Camera Control icons to the new Dark Mode. This change has been spotted by X user Aaron Perris.

We’ll let you know once Apple seeds a new beta of iOS 18.3 or if we discover anything else about this update.