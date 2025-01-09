iOS 18.3 beta may have revealed Apple’s first new iPhone app of 2025

Apple is always working on new apps. Even though iPhone users already have an app for almost everything they want, some users prefer Apple’s solutions instead of going with third-party apps. According to 9to5Mac, the next new Apple app that might see the light of the day is called “Invites.” As the name suggests, this solution might help users organize meetings and in-person events. These features are already available within Apple’s Calendar app, but the company might be planning some new features that warrant their own app.

The new app might resemble some of the features in the popular third-party calendar app Fantastical. The calendar and meeting organizer app offers some clever features, such as providing open windows for someone to schedule a meeting with you and better ways to see who has already accepted an invite and still hasn’t decided.

It’s not unusual for Apple to take advantage of other developers’ ideas to create its solution. With watchOS 11, the company features new Vital and Training Load features, which are pretty similar to the core function of the popular wellbeing app Gentler Streak. Even though the third-party app is still a better solution, some people might not need in-depth data, or they’re just taking their first steps into their fitness journey.

Nonetheless, 9to5Mac says Apple already teased this Invites app in one of the iOS 18.2 betas and then removed code references. Now, with iOS 18.3 beta 2, the company shows that it’s still working on software that could launch soon.

The publication explains: “Essentially, the app will show you a list of the people invited to that event and who has already confirmed their attendance. It’s unclear whether Invites will actually be a stand-alone app or whether Apple has plans to integrate it with other parts of the system (such as a mini iMessage app). Presumably, the app will have a more fun interface than what the Calendar app currently provides for inviting someone to an event.”

Interestingly enough, with iOS 18, Apple started offering “super apps” by combining features between them, such as the Calendar and Reminders apps. The same happened with the Calculator app, which has Notes functions and vice-versa.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about this future app.