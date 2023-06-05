iOS 17 beta 1 now available to developers

Following the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple has released iOS 17 beta 1 to developers. As a new beta cycle begins, the company now requires a registered developer ID to prompt the iOS 17 update.

With iOS 16.4, Apple explained the change:

“Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings. This new option will be automatically enabled on devices already enrolled in the program that update to the latest beta release. Your iPhone or iPad must be signed in with the same Apple ID you used to enroll in the Apple Developer Program in order to see this option in Settings. In future iOS and iPadOS releases, this new setting will be the way to enable developer betas, and configuration profiles will no longer grant access.”

The first iOS 17 beta 1 update uses at least 2.78GB of storage. Although it brings many of the new features just announced by Apple, the Cupertino firm is vague about the actual features: “This beta version of iOS 17 contains bug fixes and improvements.”

Besides this update, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14 Sonoma, and tvOS 17 beta 1 are also available for developers to try out.

With iOS 17 beta 1, Apple focuses on communication features. With Personalized Contact Posters, you can customize contact info, as you can do with the Lock Screen. In addition, Apple brings transcription to voicemails and voice messages on iMessage.

With Check-In, you can follow a friend or family member’s trip to school, dentist, or to meet you. If they wait more than they would, Apple lets you check their location, battery status, etc., to make sure the person is OK.

You can learn more about how to install Apple’s first iOS 17 beta in a how-to article below.