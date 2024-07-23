iOS 17.6 RC now available with these features

A week after releasing iOS 17.6 beta 4, Apple is nearing its official release with an RC version now available. Unfortunately, this is one of the less exciting updates for the iOS 17 cycle, mainly because all supported iPhones will get iOS 18, which is set to be released later this fall.

For now, attention is turning to the imminent release of Apple Intelligence. Expected to be available in beta for iPhone 15 Pro, Apple is adding several AI features for its devices, including:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps;

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject

For iOS 17.6 RC, Apple News+ is getting Live Activity support for Home Screen and Lock Screen, so you can keep following games and other factual stories happening at that moment. It also brings a new Messages app setting that lets you filter unknown senders if they’re international senders.

Alongside iOS 17.6 RC, Apple is also seeding the Release Candidate versions of iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, macOS 14.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3. We’ll let you know once Apple reveals what else is new with these updates.